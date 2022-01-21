Since the release of the full length mega project Donda, it seems like we've been in a perpetual Yeezy Season. The album was displayed in a multitude of listening events, and received the deluxe treatment and abundant remixes. One of the tracks, the gospel influenced ode to Kobe, "24," even got a Drake cover at their joint Free Larry Hoover concert. Ye has been mentioned in headlines everywhere rocking new Yeezy footwear and GAP apparel, dealing with parenting troubles with Kim Kardashian, and more. The music legend has also been seen rekindling relationships with artists, such as Big Sean, Hit-Boy, and The Game. Most importantly, though, a significant portion of recent Kanye sightings have been in the studio.



On Friday, Jan 21st, Kanye was seen in the studio with widely known We The Best record producer DJ Khaled. A video on Instagram shows the two in the lab, Kanye on the mic with Khaled standing behind him invested in the verse. The two were also seen riding around Miami, the location of Khaled's studio, cruising to Kanye's classic cut "Can't Tell Me Nothing."

Ye's studio spottings have been the talk of fans everywhere for the last few weeks. As mentioned before, Yeezy settled his differences with The Game, culminating in the track "Eazy." His new flame Julia Fox has stated that Ye was in the studio with Future at some point. There are also hints that Ye and Big Sean may be working on music again after being seen together in LA, post taking shots at each other on the Drink Champs podcast.

We'll see where all of this new music lands, with Donda 2 apparently on the way. Are you looking forward to it? Share your thoughts below.