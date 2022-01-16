Kanye West has hit the ground running on his reported Donda 2 album to start the year. At first, fans recently saw him in the studio with artists like Moneybagg Yo, A$AP Rocky, The Game, Pusha T, Scarface, Blueface and more, but there has always been a difference between making music and releasing music for Ye.

But, quickly after fans were teased with these enticing collaborations, the first release came to fruition on Friday (Jan. 14) with "Eazy," a brand new single featuring The Game and produced by Hit-Boy and DJ Premier. It is now clear to fans that Kanye is sincere about this Donda 2 execution and rollout.

Most recently, footage appeared of Ye and Pusha T shooting a music video for an unnamed song. A collaboration from these two would be the first track they'd put out together since "What Would Meek Do?" on Pusha T's 2018 Kanye-produced album DAYTONA.

In 2021, the two did feature on "Tell The Vision" on Pop Smoke's posthumous album FAITH, but this upcoming song will likely be a Kanye West release. As part of the listening parties for Donda last summer, Kanye previewed an unreleased song titled "South Carolina" with Pusha T more than once, but it did not make the final tracklist for the album.

Now, we may finally get to see the return of Ye and his G.O.O.D. Music brother Pusha T soon, as they were both seen in the studio with A$AP Rocky just days ago.

Check out the brief sneak peek of Kanye and Pusha T's music video below.