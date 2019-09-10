Weeks after DJ Akademiks got on Twitch and ranted about Nicki Minaj, the social media figure is back with another video aimed at the now-retired rapper. For those of you who may have missed Akademiks's last go 'round, he stated that Nicki needs to address why her album sales aren't doing well. "Ask her about Drake. Ask her why the f*ck is her music flopping," he said. "'Megatron' went on the charts and fell the f*ck off in four weeks."

He also stated that he's not "team" anyone, meaning he doesn't side with one artist over another, however, he said that Cardi B may not be a better rapper than Nicki, but she makes better songs. It seems as if Akademiks wasn't finished with Nicki just yet, because he returned to speaking about the rapper after he claims she sent him threating DMs.

"She asked me 'Are you in New York,'" he recalled before he looks at his phone to read the message exchange. "I told her I'd be back in New York on Monday. Y'all wanna hear Nicki Minaj in my DMs today?...Nicki Minaj in my opinion in this moment in unraveling. Check out this sh*t. She hits me today, about two hours ago." Before divulging the information, he says that he exists so artists don't think that they can play the "sweet person" card in public and act differently behind the scenes.

"Let me show you who Nicki really is. I'm reading it verbatim...'You been mad since I made a joke about you with Joe [Budden] on my show. The people you rep won't be able to stop your jaw from gettin' broken. I know too much about your family for you to be playin' with me, you hoe ass. Where you at now?'" Akademiks said he responded with laughing emojis and she asked where he was. He said he wrote back to her saying, "Your threat is received. We'll see each other at some point. Take care, babe."

At times he holds his phone up to the camera so his viewers can catch a glimpse of his DMs before continuing to share her alleged threats. "I'm glad it's received, rat," Akademiks said Nicki wrote to him. "It won't be the only thing that's received." Akademiks called her "Gangster Maraj" and said she's become more rough around the edges because she's married to Kenneth Petty.

The video goes on for—wait for it—four hours. There is a lot to unpack with this one, so press play at your own risk and watch as Akademiks unfolds the history of their beef in great detail below.

