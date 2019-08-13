Last afternoon, Nicki Minaj managed to cause quite an uproar during her return to Queen Radio. After inviting the Joe Budden Podcast squad onto the show, the conversation quickly took a hard left turn as Nicki called out Budden over his involvement in spreading "false narratives" about her. As tempers flared, Nicki responded by cutting Budden's mic entirely, leaving Mal and Rory awkwardly suspended in limbo. Following the appearance, Minaj moved to return the favor with an appearance on Joe Budden's Podcast, a portion of which she streamed on Instagram Live.

Some of the best material arises during the final ten minutes. Budden proclaims he attempts to apologize to those his commentary offends, prompting Nicki to question where his apology was during Queen Radio. Budden isn't quite willing to give up ground, however, claiming that he was not acting alone in crafting the "Motorsport" drama. "Me and my, what'd you call him, chipmunk? Me and Akademiks weren't just pulling out of osmosis," explains Joe. Nicki counters that Ak and Joe were the first to "Start the 'Motorsport' narrative," back during the first season of Everyday Struggle.

"Cardi is not getting her information from Akademiks and myself," says Joe, a statement that prompts incredulity from Minaj. "I don't give a fuck about what the fuck she think went on!" says Nicki. "I'm talking about you speaking to the public." Joe wonders if she's implying that all speculation should be off-limits, prompting Minaj to correct him. "No," she clarifies. "I said there are things you can speculate about, but once I come out and say 'this is how it happened--"

Budden interrupts. "Why can't people not believe you?" Budden maintains that being taken at face value is a privilege, a claim with which Minaj agrees - to an extent, at least. "But there are days like today where I'll get sick and tired of it, have had enough of it, and speak to you directly," says Minaj. She doubles down on her stance that Joe's so-called lies are ultimately impacting her brand and integrity, especially harkening back to Joe's tenure with his "sidekick" Akademiks.

"When you're insecure you tell lies because you don't want others to shine based on their talents sometimes. So, I'm going to tell the real deal. I always have receipts to prove what I'm gonna say," says Minaj, which could be interpreted as some subtle shots at an old foe. "My point is there were a lot of people that I never said anything bad about who I thought I was cool with that jumped on the hate train. When you say a thing like, 'We're passed it.' Yes, I'm passed it. Praise be to God. I still had to go through these things because of people like you who made a sport out of tearing down a young, black woman who's done nothing but come in this game with an authentic come up, writing raps, and doing what the f*ck was really necessary. No Instagram, no reality shows, no sucking deejays' d*cks."