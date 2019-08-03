The feud between DJ Akademiks and Yung Bans continues after the social media star called out the rapper over alleged low album sales. The St. Louis-and-Atlanta-raised rapper recently released his debut studio album, Misunderstood. The record hosted a number of noteworthy features from well-known artists and was hyped as one of the break-out albums of the year.

However, just a week after its release, Akademiks took to social media to call the album a miss, not a hit. "Yung Bans failed to sell 10K first week w/ 'Misunderstood' despite acting fake independent (btw he's actually signed to a major.. yall can stop that lie) and also having features from Gunna, Lil Tjay, xxxtentacion, Gunna, Young Thug, Future, Nav and Lil Durk. FLOPPED," he wrote.

On Instagram, Lil Yachty and Russ laughed at Akademiks's message, along with many others, while some accused him of cyberbullying.

Last month, Yachty publicly called out Bans and accused him of copying his previously released project Teenage Emotions to craft Misunderstood. Bans didn't appreciate the accusation and responded, "You a whole hoe and your music will never sound like mine," said Bans. "Tf is teenage emotions sweet ass n***a?!" Akademiks weighed in on the growing beef by tweeting to Bans, 'What u mean dumb n***a ... the meaning behind teenage emotions I literally growing up and being misunderstood.. u a slow ass n***a fr .. be original."

Back in February, Akademiks and Bans got into it after the rapper called Akademiks "the police" over rumors surrounding Tekashi 6ix9ine's arrest. During that back-and-forth, Akademiks called Bans a "Walmart version of YNW Melly" and blasted him for being in Akademik's DMs begging for an Instagram Live session. Bans also had quite the long-running beef with Russ, and even said that it was squashed before immediately retracting his statement.