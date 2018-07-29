misunderstood
- SongsDreamDoll Shares "Misunderstood" Music Video Following New MixtapeHave you streamed "Life In Plastic 3" yet?By Hayley Hynes
- NewsB-Lovee Feels "Misunderstood" On New 8-Track Album Featuring A Boogie Wit Da HoodieThe project includes previously released hits like "IYKYK" and "My Everything."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsShelley FKA DRAM & Young Thug Snapped On "Misunderstood"It's been five years since Shelley FKA DRAM released his debut album.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Reveals Why Kyrie Irving Is Considered MisunderstoodKevin Durant recently spoke on his teammate Kyrie Irving and how he has been unfairly treated at times.By Alexander Cole
- MusicN.O.R.E Calls Ja Rule The Game's Most Misunderstood RapperIt's time to put some respect on Ja Rule's name.By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersYung Bans Claps Back At Akademiks & Lil Yachty's CyberbullyingYung Bans claps back in the great numbers war of 19'. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersYung Bans Clowned Over Low Sales Despite XXXTentacion & YNW Melly FeaturesDJ Akademiks continues his feud against Yung Bans.By Alex Zidel
- GramDJ Akademiks Blasts Yung Bans Over Low Album Sales: "FLOPPED"Lil Yachty and Russ were amused.By Erika Marie
- SongsYung Bans Underscores "Misunderstood" Via "SOS"Listen to the "Misunderstood" highlight.By Milca P.
- NewsYNW Melly Hops On Yung Bans' New Song "100 Shells"Yung Bans and YNW Melly are evil twins on their new collaboration.By Alex Zidel
- NewsXXXTentacion & 03 Greedo Appear On Yung Bans' New Song "Ready Set Go"XXXTentacion came up with the hook.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYung Bans Grabs YNW Melly, XXXTentacion, Future, & More For "Misunderstood"Yung Bans has released his debut album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Yachty Re-ingnites Beef With Yung Bans, Infers "D*ck Suckin" As Root Of ConflictAkademiks instigates a 2nd round of Yung Bans vs. Lil Yachty.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Yachty Rips Yung Bans For Biting Him; DJ Akademiks Chimes InLil Yachty and Yung Bans have gone back and forth about "Misunderstood."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYung Bans' "Misunderstood" Features XXXTentacion, YNW Melly, & MoreFuture, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and more are all on the upcoming project.By Alex Zidel
