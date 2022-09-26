30-year-old DreamDoll is just one of the many female artists to drop off a new project this past Friday, joining the ranks of names like Muni Long, Lakeyah, and Savannah Ré in satisfying fans with their musical magic.

In the days after Life In Plastic 3 arrived, the Bronx-born recording artist has returned with a music video for her record’s opening track, “Misunderstood,” which finds her setting the record straight about any misconceptions people may have.

“I ain’t ashamed of it, I learned to gain from it / Double Ds, DreamDoll, made my name from it,” Dream raps as we see her rolling around nearly naked in a blow-up bubble on screen. “Learned to gain from it, how the snakes suck you / How the streets got no love but they will f*ck you.”

Other popular titles from the new mixtape include “Ass For Days,” “You know My body” featuring Capella Grey, and “Oh Shhh.”

Check out the music video for “Misunderstood” above, and stream the song on Spotify below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let’s talk about it, I been about it, they asking for me

Bitches don’t even eat breakfast but be after some tea

Whether it happened, didn’t happen, or it happened to be

But if my name is in your mouth, then use it accurately

