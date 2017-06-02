teenage emotions
- Original ContentThe Pitfalls Of Positivity: On Chance The Rapper & The Marketing Of JoyWhen did the public start turning on Chance the Rapper?By Noah C
- GramDJ Akademiks Blasts Yung Bans Over Low Album Sales: "FLOPPED"Lil Yachty and Russ were amused.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Yachty Rips Yung Bans For Biting Him; DJ Akademiks Chimes InLil Yachty and Yung Bans have gone back and forth about "Misunderstood."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Yachty Says He Was "Devastated" By "Teenage Emotions" First Week SalesLil Yachty and Kodie Shane chop it up in a new interview. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Yachty Says "Lil Boat 2" Is Coming "Super Soon"Lil Yachty gives fans an update on his upcoming project. By Aron A.
- Music VideosWatch Lil Yachty's Colorful New Video For "Lady In Yellow"Check out Lil Yachty's new video for "Lady In Yellow."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Yachty Previews Another "Lil Boat 2" TrackYachty's follow-up to "Teenage Emotions" feels very close.By Trevor Smith
- NewsSki Mask The Slump God Unleashes "No Tilt" With A$AP Ferg & Lil YachtySki Mask the Slump God recruits A$AP Ferg and Lil Yachty for "No Tilt."By Aron A.
- MusicLil Yachty Announces "Lil Boat 2" Coming Soon"Lil Boat 2" is coming soon. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBIRTHDAY MIX 2.0Yachty thanks the fans for the birthday wishes.By Aron A.
- NewsThe Race FreestyleLil Yachty puts his spin on Tay-K's viral hit "The Race."By Aron A.
- Music VideosLil Yachty Feat. Diplo "Forever Young" VideoLil' Boat and Diplo drop the video for "Teenage Emotions" stand-out track. By Aron A.
- Music VideosLil Yachty "Dirty Mouth" VideoLil Yachty has a dirty mouth. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentWatch Drake Star In An NHL Awards Parody Commercial From The 90'sDrake shows us his hockey game skills.By Matt F
- MusicLil Yachty Writes Open Letter In Response To First Week SalesLil Yachty pens an Instagram letter to his fans in response to "Teenage Emotion" first week sales.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentThe Best Hip Hop Songs Of May (On Spotify)May in hip hop and R&B: Bryson Tiller, Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg, SZA, and much more.By Danny Schwartz