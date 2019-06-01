This week's FIRE EMOJI playlist places Denzel Curry in the driver seat for the 2nd time in less than-a-month. You might recall hearing "Ricky" sneak into the proceedings a few weeks ahead of schedule. The very next week, Denzel placed again, with "SPEEDBOAT" drawing the final straw ahead of ZUU's eventual release. The Rick Ross-assisted "BIRDZ" made our list, if only because it signals how far Denzel Curry has come since choosing the path with virtually the MOST resistance at the onset of his career.

Kevin Gates earned himself the distinction of landing more than one submission this week. Both "Rich Off" and "Luv Bug" grace our playlist, independent of the general opinion or authority governing his music. "Rich Off" and "Luv Bug" were hand-selected as checkpoints for his polarizing personality.

Finally, the final marquee spots were reserved for Tee Grizzley, Cardi B, Tory Lanez, Calboy, Goldlink, and the returning acts from previous weeks. Tee Grizzley earned his spot by combining with an all-time great in Timbaland - whereas Cardi B's marked her spot with biting commentary against the "Press." Listen to the FIRE EMOJI and follow all of HNHH Spotify playlists below.

