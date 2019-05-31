Denzel Curry Returns With Fire Album, "ZUU"

Continuing his domination, Denzel Curry has once again crafted a hip hop album deserving of praise. He's been dubbed one of the hottest rappers in the game currently, and while that's a title that some have a hard time living up to, Curry doesn't seem to struggle with applause as he delivered ZUU. His 2018 record TA1300 climbed the Billboard 200 charts and made him an artist to watch as his anti-conformist artistry won the hearts—and ears—of fans. The conceptualization of lyricism, music, and visual art intensifies Curry's magnetism as an artist in hip hop and ZUU does not disappoint as Curry continues to shift and develop—plus he told us he freestyled the entire album which makes the project that much more interesting.

The Florida born-and-bred rapper holds down his home state, and ZUU includes features by Rick Ross,s Kiddo Marv, Ice Billion Berg, Sam Sneak, and PlayThatBoiZay. Curry recently sat down with us to talk about ZUUand how he crafted his latest project that almost was released as a mixtape. He shared that he's excited to hear everyone's feedback, but whether they like it or not, he knows that he made a great project that reflects his current point of view.

"I already know how the reception’s going to be," Curry told us. "My main point to the reception is this: you gon’ like it, you gon’ hate it, you gon’ talk about it. Long as you talk about it, it’s cool. But I’m not going to give you no wack sh*t on my end. If you think it’s wack, that’s your point of view. Me, this is my life at the moment. I feel really homesick, so I made this."

Tracklist

1. ZUU

2. RICKY

3. WISH feat. Kiddo Marv

4. BIRDZ feat. Rick Ross

5. AUTOMATIC

6. SPEEDBOAT

7. BUSHY B INTERLUDE

8. YOO

9. CAROLMART feat. Ice Billion Berg

10. SHAKE 88 feat. Sam Sneak

11. BLACKLAND 66.6

12. P.A.T. feat. PlayThatBoiZay