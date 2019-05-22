In 2018, Denzel Curry took hip hop by storm with his Billboard 200 charting album TA13OO, and following his critically-acclaimed release is his sophomore effort ZUU that's set to drop on May 31 on Loma Vista Recordings. The Florida spitter recently delivered his blazing single "RICKY," a track named after his father that was paired with an accompanying, backyard brawling visual in tribute to his brother. His unique artistry is refreshing as Curry bends from the norm and creates a lane for himself while taking hold of his eccentricities without allowing them to become off-putting.

The lyricist has been hailed by newcomers and established artists alike as they clamor to collaborate with the flourishing artist. With ZUU, it's said that listeners will find Curry "returning to his South Florida roots both sonically and thematically." The rapper is fresh off of performing at Miami's Rolling Loud festival and beginning May 29 he'll be touring with Billie Eilish throughout North America until July 13. In late July and August, he'll be hitting the road with $uicideBoy$. Back in December, the rapper also revealed that he'll be embarking on a headlining European tour and tickets for those shows will go on sale this Friday.

ZUU Tracklist

1. ZUU

2. RICKY

3. WISH feat. Kiddo Marv

4. BIRDZ feat. Rick Ross

5. AUTOMATIC

6. SPEEDBOAT

7. BUSHY B INTERLUDE

8. YOO

9. CAROLMART feat. Ice Billion Berg

10. SHAKE 88 feat. Sam Sneak

11. BLACKLAND 66.6

12. P.A.T. feat. PlayThatBoiZay

Upcoming Tour Dates

5/24-5/26 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

5/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^

5/31 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

6/1 - New York, NY @ Governor's Ball

6/2 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park^

6/4 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair^

6/5 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater^

6/7 - Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena^

6/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory^

6/9 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom^

6/11 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^

6/12 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell^

6/14 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion^

6/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ The MET Philadelphia^

6/18 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/19 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall^

6/20 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem^

6/21- Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater^

6/22 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

6/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park^

6/27 - Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

6/28 - Wretcher, BE @ Rock Wretcher

6/29 - Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

6/30 - St. Petersburg, RU @ Locals Only Festival

7/3 - Oslo, NO @ Kadetten

7/4 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/5 - Zamardi, HU @ Balaton Sound

7/6 - Dublin, IE @ Longitude

7/7 - London, UK @ Wireless

7/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

7/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

7/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^

7/13 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater^

7/14 - Louisville, KY @ Forecastle

7/21 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

7/27 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA*

7/28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center*

7/30 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

7/31 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center*

8/1-8/4 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/2-8/4 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

8/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre*

8/9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheatre*

8/9-8/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

8/13 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre*

8/14 - Milwaukee, MI @ Eagles Ballroom*

8/18 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre*

8/19 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom*

8/21 - Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair*

8/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall*

12/3 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse

12/5 - Dublin, UK @ The Helix

12/6 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

12/8 - Tilburg, NL @ 013

12/9 - Paris, FR @ Salle Wagram

12/10 - Brussels, BE @ AB

12/11 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

12/13 - Hamburg, DE@ Docks

12/17 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club

^ = w/ Billie Eilish

* = w/ $uicideBoy$