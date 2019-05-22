Denzel Curry Drops New Single "SPEEDBOAT" From Forthcoming Album "ZUU"

Today, Denzel Curry announced that his TA13OOfollow-up ZUU will hit the streets next week on May 31. To celebrate the revelation, the rapper dropped his latest single "SPEEDBOAT," a track that will be featured on his forthcoming record. Curry has also given us the Zev Deans-directed visual for "SPEEDBOAT," a song described as seeing "Denzel meditating on the consequences of living the fast life, masterfully bouncing between melodic moments and combative bars as he refuses to fall victim to the violence that plagued his childhood in Miami."

It's been ten months since Curry dropped TA13OO, the breakout album that showcased the rapper's artistry and lyricism. He'll be hitting the road throughout Summer 2019 beginning next week when heads out with Billie Eilish until July 13. After that North American tour, Curry will storm festival stages including Lollapalooza, Osheaga and Outside Lands in August. He'll then join the $uicideBoy$ on another North American tour run beginning July 27 in San Diego and concluding August 23 in Los Angeles. You can check out his tour dates here. Check out "SPEEDBOAT" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Gas all in my brain it's fumigating my thoughts

Thinking 'bout intricate plots to get out the 'hood

That's when I started to jot, not

Givin' a opportunity to let the devil ruin me, no