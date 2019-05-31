mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tee Grizzley Releases Sinister New Track "Sweet Thangs"

Aron A.
May 31, 2019 09:58
Sweet Thangs
Tee Grizzley

Tee Grizzley let's loose another single off of "Scriptures."


Tee Grizzley's getting ready to release his forthcoming project, Scriptures. The rapper's been putting in work over the past few years since "First Day Out" first broke out. He's released four projects so far and next week, he'll be coming through with what will likely be the next his biggest project to date. He's slowly released new singles over the past few weeks and a week before the project arrives, he drops off "Sweet Thangs." 

Tee Grizzley's back with his third single off of Scriptures following "God's Warrior" and "Locked Up." Grizzley's storytelling skills are at its finest on his new single, "Sweet Thangs" as he delivers a vivid interpretation of his life before rap music and going to prison over sinister production. 

Peep Grizzley's latest track below and make sure you keep your eyes peeled for his new project Scriptures which is due out on June 7th.

Quotable Lyrics
If you ain't with the squad then you free game
I'm done givin' passes to these sweet thangs
Catch you comin' out the jeweler, get a free chain
Make you buy this bitch back for double what you pay

Tee Grizzley Timbaland Scriptures new tee grizzley tee grizzley timbaland
