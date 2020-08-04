DaBaby Releases "Blame It On Baby" Deluxe Edition With 10 New Songs

One of the most in-demand artists in the world, DaBaby has officially released the deluxe edition of his chart-topping album Blame It On Baby.

Initially, fans were critical of the body of work, throwing the album in the trash bin shortly after its release. Then, people started to appreciate it for what it is. "ROCKSTAR" with DaBaby enjoyed a seven-week run at the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, cementing this as another successful chapter in Baby's career.

After teasing some new music on Instagram last week, the North Carolina native has officially released the deluxe edition of the album.

Loaded with ten new songs, Baby grabs features from Young Thug, Gunna, Stunna 4 Vegas, and more. It all starts off with "Billboard Baby" before leading us into the standout "Practice," which could easily become the star's next big hit.

There's definitely a lot to unpack on the deluxe. Check it out below and let us know if you're feeling it off the first listen.

Tracklist:

1. BILLBOARD BABY

2. PRACTICE

3. PEEP HOLE

4. BLIND (feat. Young Thug)

5. NO DRIBBLE (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)

6. GO

7. TROUBLE

8. CALL IT EVEN

9. TLC (feat. Gunna)

10. GO FIRST (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Rich Dunk)

11. CAN'T STOP

12. PICK UP (feat. Quavo)

13. LIGHTSKIN SHIT (feat. Future & jetsonmade)

14. TALK ABOUT IT

15. SAD SHIT

16. FIND MY WAY

17. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)

18. JUMP (feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again)

19. CHAMPION

20. DROP (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie & London on da Track)

21. BLAME IT ON BABY

22. NASTY (feat. Ashanti & Megan Thee Stallion)

23. AMAZING GRACE

24. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) [BLM REMIX]