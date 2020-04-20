The majority of listeners may not have enjoyed DaBaby's new album Blame It On Baby but, at the end of the day, they still pressed play and that is likely enough for the Charlotte rapper to enjoy another #1 debut on the Billboard 200.

If you logged into social media this week, you likely came across the hatred for DaBaby's new body of work. The rapper was trending on Twitter because of Blame It On Baby, and the attention was not all positive.

Of course, there were people praising the artist for his consistency and for providing them new bops to enjoy during quarantine. However, a lot of people were trashing the rapper, calling him out for utilizing similar beats and flows all the time.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

This is the third full-length project that DaBaby releases in the span of fewer than two years but, clearly, the appeal is still there for the 28-year-old to strive.

As reported by Hits Daily Double, he is expected to have the most successful debut of the week, ending The Weeknd's historic run atop the Billboard 200.

Although his numbers have suffered a slight decline since KIRK, his popularity has not been affected. Blame It On Baby is set to move anywhere between 130,000 and 150,000 equivalent album units. For comparison, KIRK moved 154,000 units in its first week out.

Are you a fan of the new album from DaBaby?

[via]