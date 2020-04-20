blame it on baby
- NumbersDaBaby's "Blame It On Baby" Goes PlatinumDaBaby's latest album "Blame It On Baby" has sold over one million album-equivalent units. ByMitch Findlay2.8K Views
- Music VideosDaBaby & Quavo Float Through Time In "Pick Up" VisualFresh off of his MTV VMAs performance, DaBaby drops off the video to his Quavo-assisted single.ByErika Marie5.1K Views
- MusicDaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming TonightDaBaby has announced his new music video for "PICK UP" with Quavo releases tonight.ByAlex Zidel1380 Views
- NewsDaBaby Opens Pandora's Box Of Flows On "Go"DaBaby puts on a flow clinic in the "Blame It On Baby Deluxe" highlight banger "Go."ByMitch Findlay11.7K Views
- RelationshipsDaBaby Confirms DaniLeigh Romance With Name-Drop On New SongDaBaby name-drops DaniLeigh on his new song "Go," confirming their rumored fling.ByAlex Zidel44.8K Views
- NewsDaBaby & Gunna Catch A Vibe On "TLC"DaBaby and Gunna ride the beat with ease on "Blame It On Baby Deluxe Edition" standout bop "TLC." ByMitch Findlay8.4K Views
- NewsDaBaby & Young Thug Flow On Chilled-Out New Song "Blind"DaBaby drops the deluxe edition of his chart-topping album "Blame It On Baby," including his new song "Blind" with Young Thug.ByAlex Zidel14.0K Views
- NewsDaBaby Releases "Blame It On Baby" Deluxe Edition With 10 New SongsDaBaby comes through with the deluxe edition of his hit album "Blame It On Baby" with features from Young Thug, Gunna, Stunna 4 Vegas, and more.ByAlex Zidel15.5K Views
- NewsDaBaby Comes With A New Flow On New Single "Peep Hole"DaBaby drops his new single "Peep Hole," debuting a new flow for the deluxe edition of "Blame It On Baby."ByAlex Zidel33.2K Views
- MusicDaBaby Announces "Blame It On Baby Deluxe Edition"DaBaby is gearing up to deliver the inevitable Deluxe Edition to "Blame It On Baby," which he teases to be a "brand new album."ByMitch Findlay4.3K Views
- NumbersDaBaby's "Blame It On Baby" Scores A Gold PlaqueDaBaby's "Blame It On Baby" continues to rake in the streams, officially securing the rapper another gold plaque. ByMitch Findlay1438 Views
- MusicDaBaby Teases "Rockstar" Music Video With Roddy Ricch: "You Ready?"DaBaby and Roddy Ricch have been working on the visual to their hit "Rockstar."ByErika Marie4.1K Views
- NumbersDaBaby's Highest-Charting Song Is No Longer "Suge"DaBaby gets an assist from Roddy Ricch as "ROCKSTAR" becomes his highest-charting single to date.ByAlex Zidel5.4K Views
- NumbersDaBaby & Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" Goes GoldDaBaby and Roddy Ricch have added another plaque to their respective collections thanks to "Rockstar."ByMitch Findlay2.0K Views
- MusicDaBaby's "Nasty" Earned Ashanti An Impressive Hot 100 AchievementThanks to DaBaby's Ashanti-featured song, "Nasty," entering the Billboard Hot 100, the R&B singer officially has an entry in the chart from each of the last three decades.ByLynn S.3.4K Views
- NumbersDaBaby's "Blame It On Baby" Tops Billboard 200DaBaby earns his second number one album with "Blame It On Baby."ByAron A.3.5K Views
- MusicDaBaby Addresses Critics Of His New Album & His FlowDaBaby speaks about expectations and how he deals with all the criticism regarding his flow and his new album "Blame It On Baby" on The Breakfast Club.ByAlex Zidel19.6K Views
- NumbersDaBaby "Blame It On Baby" Set For #1 Debut Despite Online HateDaBaby's first-week sales projections for "Blame It On Baby" are enough to net him another debut on top of the competition.ByAlex Zidel4.3K Views