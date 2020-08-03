For the first time in a while, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are no longer sitting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Much of this year has been dominated by Roddy Ricch. In fact, an insane statistic was released last week, which claims that the rapper has been at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 60% of the year. That's insane. Unfortunately, this was one of his off weeks because "ROCKSTAR," which features him, is no longer on top.

A new week is upon us and DaBaby and Roddy Ricch have been moved down one spot to #2. The new owner of the #1 position on the chart belongs to Taylor Swift, who becomes the first artist to ever debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 charts in the same week. Her new album folklore is the top-selling album of the year as far as first week sales go, moving 846,000 equivalent album units in the United States. Worldwide, she sold two million copies.

Taylor Swift occupies three spots in the Top 10. "Cardigan" is the #1 song this week while "The 1" and "Exile" with Bon Iver clock in at #4 and #6 respectively.

Jack Harlow slides to #3 with "WHATS POPPIN," keeping The Weeknd safe at #5 with "Blinding Lights." This week, Jason Derulo also makes an appearance in the Top 10 at #10 with "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)," his new collaboration with Jawsh 685.

Are you surprised to see DaBaby lose his spot to Taylor Swift?