Much like in sports, rap has some fierce competitive elements. Everybody wants to be known as the best to ever grace a stage, spitting harder than those that came before them and building up a catalog of music that cannot compare to anybody else in the industry.

Right now, there are a number of rappers that are vying to win the unofficial Most Valuable Player trophy once the year closes out, including DaBaby, but he recognizes that he's got some tough competition.

Last year was arguably the year of DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion. Both artists came out guns blazin' and, despite all the crazy events we've witnessed in 2020, Baby wants to repeat.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Right now, he's occupying a good number of spots near the top of the Billboard Hot 100. He spoke to Billboard's Carl Lamarre about the tight race to become rap MVP, giving props to a couple of other stars.

"It's a close race, ain't it," says the North Carolina figure, singling out Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch as his biggest competition. "I really can’t call it. I rock with Lil Baby and I rock with Roddy Ricch. Both of them my partners, man. Both of them real good dudes. Both of them real genuine dudes. For us three to be the three names in that conversation right now, it wouldn’t matter to me where the standings land at the end of the year. I know what I’m going for. They my partners. Love y’all to death."

Elsewhere in the interview, DaBaby touches on his respect for 50 Cent, how he got featured on Pop Smoke's album, and more.