Once again, DaBaby Billboard Baby and Roddy Ricch are standing tall at the top of the pack, enjoying another week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Embracing his new nickname, Baby has been on one hell of a run as of late, with this week adding to the blessings.

The latest update was just revealed for this week's edition of the Billboard Hot 100 and, unsurprisingly, "ROCKSTAR" is back at the top. It's closing in on Roddy's solo single "The Box" for the longest number of weeks spent at #1 this year.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Jack Harlow is still going crazy with the "WHAT'S POPPIN" remix, staying comfortable at #2. Drake's new songs with DJ Khaled are also popping up in the Top 10, appealing to all kinds of listeners.

"IM SO GRATEFUL! THANK YOU GOD ! #FANLUV THANK YOU! 2 KEYS," wrote Khaled on IG. "Popstar" debuts at #3 and "Greece" starts off at #8.

The Weeknd, SAINt JHN, and Megan Thee Stallion remain still on this week's edition with "Blinding Lights," "Roses," and "Savage," respectively.

With the release of a new music video, Chris Brown and Young Thug have also moved up to enter the Top 10 with "Go Crazy," off of their collaborative mixtape.

Are you pleased with the charts this week?