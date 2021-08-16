Despite the lingering consequences of his homophobic remarks during Rolling Loud Miami and in his videos that followed, DaBaby is in good spirits. The rapper has been taking heavy hits both personally and professionally once his controversial stage antics went viral, and it has caused the North Carolina rapper to be pulled from at least a half-dozen festivals.

DaBaby has shared his final formal written apology and later deleted it from social media, and according to 50 Cent, his mentee didn't necessarily deserve the response he received. Amid the ongoing conversations regarding homophobia in Hip Hop, DaBaby has resurfaced with a video where he jokes about switching genres after being edged out of Rap.



Gerardo Mora / Stringer / Getty Images

In the clip, DaBaby is with his daughter as they sing a portion of J. Cole's 2013 hit "Power Trip" featuring Miguel. "They done canceled yo daddy twin," the rapper wrote over the video. "I'm switching to R&B, **** a rap [crying laughing emojis][microphone emoji]."

His fans aren't sure that an R&B career will prove to be lucrative, but they enjoyed seeing the DaBaby's reutrn. Last week, 50 Cent said of DaBaby: "He's only two years into his career. There's no artist development. There's no strong A&R in this. There's definitely no media training." The Power mogul is confident that DaBaby can turn this around.

"Remember they tried to cancel Chris Brown five or six times," Fif added. Check out DaBaby with his daughter below.