Although it so far seems to be detrimental to his brand, DaBaby is arguably the most talked-about emcee in the music industry at the moment. The Charlotte, North Carolina rapper has been dropped from pretty much every major music festival you can think of following his homophobic banter during his Rolling Loud set last month. Furthermore, artists such as Dua Lipa and Questlove have publicly criticized his actions, while others, like T.I. and Boosie Badazz, have quickly come to his defense.

As DaBaby continues to face repercussions for his actions, the ongoing debate about cancel culture persists as well, and now NLE Choppa has entered the chat to offer his take on DaBaby's situation.



According to the From Dark To Light artist who Jack Harlow has dubbed NLE Chakra, DaBaby is in the perfect position to have a larger-than-life comeback following his current controversy. "Dababy Gone Come Out Bigger Than Ever While Y’all Tryna Down Play The Man," NLE Choppa stated in a recent tweet.

Naturally, some fans assumed that the "Shotta Flow" rapper was justifying the BLAME IT ON BABY artist's homophobic comments, but according to NLE Choppa, he is more concerned with people recognizing that DaBaby is still just human. In response to a fan who called him out for supporting DaBaby's "disrespectful and mfn insensitive" comments, NLE Choppa wrote back, "Ian say it was. But not everybody acting like we ain’t human. If y’all think bruh said what he said with the intent to hurt somebody y’all delusional. It’s comedian saying worst shit then what bruh said."

Check out his initial tweet and the fan exchange below.

Do you think NLE Choppa is onto something? Or have DaBaby's controversial Rolling Loud comments backed him into a corner and diminished his commercial viability?