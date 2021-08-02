DaBaby has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons this past week after making some bizarre and homophobic comments prior to his performance at Rolling Loud. The artist has been receiving criticism from all sides over the last few days and while there are still some fans who support him, DaBaby has been getting some obvious negative publicity. At times, DaBaby has even made the situation worse by doubling down on social media, all while refusing to apologize.

As a result of DaBaby's comments, he has been taken off various festival lineups, including Governor's Ball New York, Lollapalooza, and even Day N Vegas. These are some pretty significant ramifications, and now, DaBaby is taking responsibility with a lengthy apology on Instagram.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," DaBaby wrote. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publically working against me--- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance--- has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received. I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."

DaBaby's apology certainly reads as sincere although it will be his future actions that determine whether or not he has truly changed. Either way, it's good to see the artist taking responsibility for his actions, all while apologizing for any damage he may have caused to the communities involved.

As for the upcoming festivals he has been barred from, it remains uncertain as to whether or not he will be reinstated in light of his new apology.