This past week has been full of controversy for DaBaby who has been rightfully criticized for some homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud. Since that time, DaBaby has doubled down on his remarks and says that he won't be apologizing for anything. In fact, DaBaby even released a new song this week that was meant to poke fun at the outrage he has received over the past week.

As a result of his actions, DaBaby has been dropped from some music festival lineups, and he is also dealing with pushback from some of his peers, including Chris Brown. Despite all of this, DaBaby seems content with pushing forward in an unapologetic manner that will certainly make people even angrier.

Today, DaBaby was supposed to perform at Lollapalooza, although that has officially been canceled. Taking to Instagram this morning, Lollapalooza made the decision to remove DaBaby from the lineup. In a statement, Lollapalooza explained the decision while also revealing that G Herbo and Young Thug would be taking DaBaby's spot.

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug’s performance will now take place at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage," the statement read.

Fans in the comments section rejoiced over the move, although we're sure all of the hardcore DaBaby fans out there are upset with the decision. Based on the events of the past week, Lollapalooza was feeling the pressure to do something like this, and eventually, they pulled the trigger.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if any festivals decide to take on DaBaby, regardless of his previous transgressions.