He doesn't have much to say to Madonna, but DaBaby clapped back at Questlove. Earlier today, Madonna took to her Instagram to pen a lengthy message directed at DaBaby regarding his controversial Rolling Loud comments as well as his "apologies" that followed. The rapper has made it clear that his views cannot be argued as he has the freedom to believe and speak on his opinions, but DaBaby has been hit with allegations that he's homophobic.

The Roots icon Questlove also spoke out against DaBaby's remarks in a social media post. "I was hypothetically asked if I was curating an updated version of #SummerOfSoul who would be my acts?" the musician penned in a post. He listed his group, Rihanna, A Tribe Called Quest, Megan Thee Stallion, Sade, The Isley Brothers, Haitus Kaiyote, Sault, and DaBaby. However, this time around, he scratched the rapper's name out. "I gave my dream list."

"And now I’m updating my list ——because it’s 2021 & f*ck the bullsh*t," he added. "I’m especially not here for any savagery (if you’re lost: Google the idiocy of the crossed out). I’m not trine be all performative smurf & create a social flogging or start some click bait headlines. That’s missing the point. But right is right & his actions are wrong. Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism——this should go w/o saying is morally wrong."

"Barely said anything about Rih in ‘06 (lemme mind my business), looked the other way w ol bol & that MaGa Hat (he going thru thangs let him work it out)——don’t even get me started on half of my rap heroes damn near becoming f*x news talking points w their russian bot reposts & misinformation on all things facts."

After The Shade Room reposted the update, DaBaby jumped in the comments. "I was YO DREAM PERFORMER N*GGA I don’t know you my boy [crying laughing enoji]," he wrote. "Might go mf bidness dawg @questlove." Check it out below.



