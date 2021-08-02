DaBaby has been the main focus of the hip-hop world these days thanks to the comments he made at Rolling Loud about gay people and HIV/AIDS. These words got DaBaby into a lot of trouble as many fans were outraged by his ignorant statements. In fact, the backlash got so bad that the artist was removed from various festival lineups including Lollapalooza, Day N Vegas, and Governor's Ball New York. Moving forward, it could be hard for DaBaby to book gigs, and not everyone is happy with this public cancelation.

For instance, Boosie took to Instagram today where he had a strong stance on the DaBaby saga. In the clip below, Boosie claims that many are trying to push the "gay agenda" onto artists so that they can then promote it to the kids. Boosie believes this will cause many children to become gay, which is absolutely not how it works. Either way, Boosie has always felt this way, so it's not surprising to see him double down.

"It's sad how y'all trying to force this gay stuff on the world," Boosie said. "How y'all trying to ban artists. It's sad bro. In ten years it ain't going to be normal for a kid to be straight. Y'all trying to force it on these kids bros. Push it on all the biggest artists. You attacking these kids bro. We're going to make all of them promote it and who gonna follow, the kids."

Earlier today, DaBaby actually apologized for his comments saying "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publically working against me--- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance--- has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."

It remains to be seen how DaBaby's apology will be taken, although it seems as though he is earnestly taking steps to better himself, which is always a positive sight to see.