It shouldn't come as much of a surprise to NLE Choppa's fans that the rapper is taking a step back from his music career. Since discovering alternative wellness methods and sharing that he's living a cleaner and greener lifestyle, the Memphis artist's social media timelines have been littered with information about growing one's own garden, anti-vaccine rhetoric, and all of the health-oriented business moves Choppa has been making in recent months.

He's shared that he's launched his own tea brand and on Twitter, he made a public call of influencers to receive care packages of his products for promotion purposes, but his announcement on Tuesday (July 6) turned heads.

"Finna buy out my contract and become full time herbalist. Forget the music stuff about to help my people [double exclamation points emoji]," wrote the rapper. Earlier today, Choppa sparked the conversation by tweeting, "Not only food or what you eat but herbs play a major roll in your diet," adding, "Your diet is the vaccine."

Back in January, Choppa aired out his grievances with his label and promised that the music video he released around that time would be his last. Are you here for NLE the herbalist and not NLE the rapper? Check out a few posts below.