NLE Choppa has completed his rebrand. Last year, he made the announcement that he would no longer be rapping about violence, focusing on positivity and spirituality instead. Along his journey, he has developed a knack for helping people with their health problems, claiming to have helped somebody recover from a cancer diagnosis a few weeks ago. Following his miracle work, NLE Choppa is back with more new products, and this time, he's helping people who suffer from erectile dysfunction and obesity.

Uploading two new videos on TikTok this week, the 18-year-old rapper promoted his new herbal products. He's marketing the first as a more natural kind of Viagra.

"I just finished one of my best concoctions yet," said the herbalist. "This concoction is to be used as a Viagra but naturally made from herbs. The people that suffer from erectile dysfunction, that doesn't have the best performance in the bed, or suffers from not as much growth down there, it helps with all three of those." He says that his concoction helps with premature ejaculation, boosts sperm count, and helps build testosterone. It costs $30 on his website.

The second product that he's added to his website is an herb tailored to help people suffering from obesity. "This is my herb called Hoodia," he said. "Hoodia is an herb that campers and hikers use to consume their appetite." He says that it will help people trying to lose weight by suppressing their appetite in a natural way.

Check out NLE Choppa's health and wellness website here, where you can buy signed copies of his products too.

@nlechoppamusic This Treats Erectile Dysfunction, Enlarges Mid Section Size, And Helps You In Bed ð¯ Place Orders Now: NLEHealthAndWellness.com â¬ original sound - NLE choppa