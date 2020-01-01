When so much beef is occurring in hip hop on the daily, it can feel like a breath of fresh air when a hip hop veteran acknowledges the talent and success of an emerging rapper. Just such a thing occurred recently when Diddy told DaBaby something that revealed just how much the OG respects this relative newcomer.

While standing in a large group of people on the street among paparazzi, Diddy and DaBaby shake hands as Diddy places his other hand on DaBaby's shoulder. Diddy proceeds to offer some kind words to DaBaby, professing, "you the hottest n*gga in the game, you know what I'm sayin'?" As the crowd watches intently and the cameras flash, DaBaby looks very appreciative and honoured by this praise from someone who has been in the game for quite some time himself. The two of them performed at the same event on New Year's Eve, which may have been where this heart-to-heart occurred.

DaBaby would have to agree with Diddy, since he revealed that he is also his own favourite rapper, with NBA YoungBoy following in the number 2 spot. It makes sense considering DaBaby has had a very successful year, and has proved himself as a major force in hip hop. Despite some unfortunate occurrences recently, like his nudes leaking (though he denied that they were his) and police detaining him at his concert, DaBaby is determined to make the new year even better than the last.