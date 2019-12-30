Twice a year, Barack Obama shares his favorite media moments so far that year. In the summer, the former President of the United States counts down his top books, movies, and songs of the year before dropping an additional tally when December comes to a close. Now that we are just a couple of days away from celebrating a brand new decade, Barack Obama decided it was time to let us all in on his taste from the past twelve months, releasing his favorite musical moments in 2019 and giving major co-signs to a few of our top artists.



Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The first track on Obama's list this year is Summer Walker's "Playing Games," a song that catapulted her career, which continues to grow. Kaytranada's collaboration with SiR is also listed before some summer holdovers dominate with Lizzo's "Juice," Koffee's "Toast," GoldLink's "Joke Ting" and more keeping their spots. Obama chose to highlight some of rap's most promising young characters by honoring DaBaby, Young Thug, Lil Nas X, and others with their own selections. Elsewhere on the list, he shouts out J. Cole for "Middle Child" and newcomer Dominic Fike for "3 Nights."

What do you think of Barack Obama's picks for the year? Did your favorite song make the cut?