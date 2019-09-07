Barack Obama may only be the President of the United States in our hearts but he's still got major pull around the world. When he says something, people take notice. If he lists off his and Michelle Obama's favorite books, we all rush to the nearest library or Barnes & Noble. When he tells us what he's been listening to all summer, we follow suit and track the exact same music. Thus, it's really no surprise that the majority of Obama's Summer Playlist picks have experienced massive spikes in streaming over the last few weeks.

As reported by Billboard, Barack Obama shared his list of special summer songs that he's been vibing to as he chills in the sun. The chart included cuts from his friends Beyoncé and Jay-Z, star singer Lizzo, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ella Mai, Drake, Rihanna, Mac Miller, and many more. It turns out that Obama still has a ton of influence in the music world because after calculating how each song performed in the last month, it was determined that the majority of the playlist saw major boosts in numbers.

Only four songs from the post experienced declines in streaming, being Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita," Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" and "Mood 4 Eva" by Beyonce, Hov, Childish Gambino and Oumou Sangaré. The people who earned the strongest increases include Lizzo, Terence Trent D'Arby, Esperanza Spalding, GoldLink, BJ The Chicago Kid, SZA, and more. Check out the full list via Complex here.