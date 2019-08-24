It's that time of year when Barack Obama flexes his great taste in art. While originally a presidential tradition, since leaving the White House, Barack has carried on the habit of sharing what he's reading and listening to during the winter and summer. After sharing his summer reading list last week, he is now back with a curated playlist for us. The 44 songs cover a variety of genres and eras, as the best playlists often do.

So here's a breakdown of some of the playlist's highlights. As Hillary Clinton did just the other day, Barack proved that he's with the times by including a Lizzo track in there, specifically "Juice". He also sought to do this by including song of the year, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road (Remix)", but loses some points for not choosing the version with Young Thug. Other 2019 summer anthems make an appearance, like "Señorita" and "Con Altura". Obama exposes himself as being a tad behind by featuring "It's A Vibe", "Go Gina", and "Dang!", though they all are certainly summer vibes. He shouts out his friends, Beyoncé and Jay Z, by putting in two of their songs together, "MOOD 4 EVA" and "Shining".

The rest you can see for yourself. Would you let Obama DJ your party?