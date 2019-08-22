On Tuesday, Lizzo decided to tweet out a short clip of various 2016 presidential hopefuls, including Hilary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, about to observe the national anthem at a Democratic presidential debate. However, instead of the National anthem, the video features her hit-song “Truth Hurts” playing in the background.

“Why men great ’til they gotta be great? Woo,” Lizzo sings as Clinton, Sanders and others hold their hands over their hearts.

Well fast forward a few hours later to Wednesday morning, and Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, caught wind of the video and decided to respond back to Lizzo with some lyrics of her own.

“I just took a DNA test, turns out…” Clinton perfectly responded back with as she recites Lizzo’s opening verse.

It’s unclear as for why Clinton (or her team for that matter) chose to respond to this tweet in this way, but maybe it has something to do with empowering woman or their abortion rights?

In other political news, Cardi B just interviewed Bernie Sanders last week where they spoke on police reform, minimum wage, and health care. Check that out right here if you missed it.