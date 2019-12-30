Few artists have had a bigger musical campaign this year than DaBaby. While there are forces that have captured the hearts of the country, the North Carolina native managed to make a huge name for himself, setting up what many believe will end up as a lengthy and illustrious career in the industry. Unlike what many believe, DaBaby was not an overnight success. It may look like he just appeared out of nowhere but he had been working at this for years, perfecting his craft and ensuring that he was ready when the labels came knocking. Now, he's at the top of his game and he's preparing himself for another historic year. This weekend, Baby Jesus let the fans in on some unreleased heat, teasing his next strike and dancing along to it.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Rapping about a woman that took his heart and stepped all over it, DaBaby gets more emotional on this record than in past tracks. On KIRK, the recording artist dives deep into his family situation, speaking about his father and the generations that came before him, detailing his drive to succeed for them. It looks like the next album will dissect a different part of his persona.

Check out the unreleased snippet below and let us know if you're looking forward to its arrival. If this is how Baby is coming all 2020, he's about to have another career year.