As we near the end of a decade, we're given a unique chance to look back on some of the greatest hip-hop moments of the 2010s. There have been some defining moments in rap in these last ten years, including Nicki Minaj's verse on "Monster," the emergence of female rap in general, Kanye West's rise to legendary status, Lil Wayne's dominance, and more. Although he's been working on his image for years, DaBaby only developed a major fanbase in 2019, truly breaking out and enjoying a career year alongside Megan Thee Stallion. He recently sat down with The Rap Pack (consisting of Carl Chery, Jon Tanners, and Trent Clark) to discuss the last decade, speaking on some of the most riveting topics in the genre we love so much.

Naming Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Meek Mill as defining artists of the last ten years, DaBaby showed some serious love to Meek's "Dreams & Nightmares," deeming it one of the top verses of the decade. The North Carolina native says that that song was one of the most impactful moments for Meek and hip-hop as a whole before showing love to some of today's artists.

As one of the most famous "street" rappers today, Baby also praised YoungBoy Never Broke Again as one of his favorite artists today. "I like NBA YoungBoy a lot," he revealed. "I know he don't get the credit he deserves for his music because of the stigma that's around him. I just listened to his last project and he's like crazy talented. After my music, I probably like his music the most just because of his story and how he puts it out there, how shameless he is with putting it out there and the type of music that he continues to make. And not only that - how versatile he can be with it. How he can make this type of song and this type of song, you know, I like it."

Watch the first episode of The Rap Pack podcast below and listen to DaBaby's thoughts on NBA YoungBoy at the 11:13 mark.