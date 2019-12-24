North Carolina rapper DaBaby is quite possibly the hottest artist in the entire world right now. He's experiencing a career year, dropping two solid albums and staking his claim on the rap game with his original style and authentic nature. Alongside Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby had the biggest break-out year of any artist in music but last night, legal difficulties tried to derail him from experiencing even more success in the new year. Performing a hometown show in Charlotte, the star was arrested after getting off stage and cited for marijuana possession. DaBaby claims he was unfairly treated by police and an internal investigation has officially been staged against the arresting officers. Baby took to social media to speak his mind on the matter.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Before his concert, DaBaby handed out hundreds of Christmas gifts to kids in need and after the show, he was arrested for some weed. Something isn't right about that and DaBaby thinks the police is trying to paint him as a negative influence when, in reality, he's probably one of the most positive people out of Charlotte right now. "We gone let the police department use the local news channels to cover their tracks then I’ll give the world our perspective," said the rapper on Twitter. "Keep in mind we have high resolution video and audio over here at the hottest label in the world. Someone died last night while the police department wasting resources and officers to harass me in attempt to make a bad example out of me. When in reality, i’m the most positive example the city of Charlotte got. Especially for anybody in the streets of Charlotte and the KIDS. Black Excellence right here in our own city, & they hate it."

DaBaby is not going to let this happen to him anywhere in the world, let alone in his own city. Thankfully, this didn't end in jail time or anything of the sort.