Though many deemed 2019 an evening of celebration, others spent New Year's Eve in a state of reflection. One such person was Diddy, who took to Instagram to issue an emotionally honest PSA about his own year-long battle with depression. "2019 was a crazy year," begins Diddy, addressing his fans and followers. "It was a great year for some of us and for some of us that shit was really, really, really hard man. It was a hard year. I'm going to tell everybody that went through a shift, had a hard year, or dealt with heartbreak or loss or not knowing where they're going, depression. I even got affected. 2019 was the year I honestly felt I wanted to give up."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

He is, of course, referring to the tragic loss of Kim Porter, the mother of three of his children. Yet Diddy has proven himself as resilient as anyone, never one to let the negative energy overcome him; the man did name himself Love, after all. "But there's this thing where God's not going to put nothing on you that you can't bear," he continues. "For a whole year I went through a state of dark depression. I'm telling you this because I had so many people to help me. To help lift me up."

"There's so many people dealing with depression," he explains. "Nobody's immune to it. No matter how much money or success you have. Depression is at an all-time high. Even I experienced it this year. Before we go into 2020--we need each other. We gotta lift each other up. Lift it up! Anytime you see somebody feeling down, lift them up! We gotta all do our part. We all going to have some good years and some bad years. But I'm ready for 2020."