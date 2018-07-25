props
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Says His Production Company Will No Longer Use Real GunsDwayne Johnson says that his production company will no longer use real guns on set.By Cole Blake
- MusicDaBaby Gets Praised By Diddy: "You're The Hottest N*gga In The Game"DaBaby gets the ultimate co-sign from Diddy.By Lynn S.
- MusicCharlie Puth Credits Future For Completely Shifting How Music Sounds TodayCharlie is a certified Future stan.By Lynn S.
- HNHH TVNimic Revenue Scorches The Booth In Latest HNHH Freestyle SessionNimic Revenue rises to the occasion in the latest HNHH Freestyle Session.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Luke Cage," "Daredevil," & "Iron Fist" Show Props Will Be Auctioned OffThe end of an era. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKanye West Acknowledges Ice Cube & Too Short As GOATsHe was bumping to some G.O.A.T. tunes.By Zaynab
- MusicA Maxo Kream Music Video Leads To The Arrest Of 20 Alleged Gang MembersAn incident at the NFL Cartel Bo - Maxo Kream video shoot in March, leads to the arrest of 20 individuals.By Devin Ch
- MusicAnderson .Paak Compares Tierra Whack To Missy ElliotHe shares a legit accolade.By Zaynab
- MusicJoyner Lucas Shows Love To Eminem, Drake, & More: "Not Here To Be The Greatest"Joyner Lucas is just here to make music. By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Calls Nicki Minaj's "Queen" "One Of The Best Albums Out There, Period."Weezy can't get enough of Barbie.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDrake & Big Freedia Link In New Orleans, "In My Feelings" Video Shoot In The WorksLooks like Big Freedia might finally get some recognition. By Zaynab