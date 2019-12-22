If you woke up to see DaBaby trending, you were probably surprised to find out why. Actually, you probably weren't. In a week that saw A$AP Rocky's sex tape and (supposedly) Steph Curry's nudes leak, it's not too surprising that DaBaby fell victim to the same fate. Yes, DaBaby's nudes have allegedly leaked. I'm not going to provide you with a peak here because if you're reading this, that means you have Internet connection and are fully capable of finding it yourself.

While Twitter is largely satisfied with the results, DaBaby isn't claiming the package as his own. He asserted in a tweet: "ion send nudes." Of course, Twitter is choosing to run with the narrative that that they do have their hands on the Charlotte rapper's nudes. Somewhere, B. Simone is sweating and crying tears of joy.

Many are lumping DaBaby's story into the wild week of headlines we've had in terms of celebrity gossip. Aside from the Rocky and Curry scenarios, Lizzo's cheeks were displayed at a Lakers game and Camila Cabello's racist history was outed. You probably also saw that YouTuber Logan Paul was trending this morning for similar reasons as Rocky. All this news excludes Tekashi 6ix9ine's sentencing and Donald Trump's impeachment that also took place this week. Overall, it's been a whirlwind, and we all deserve a blessed and cleansing Sunday. But before that, check out some Twitter reactions to DaBaby "Taking It Out".