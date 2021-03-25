Days after sharing that she feels as if everyone hates her due to the constant criticism she receives on social media, Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter account. The wife of John Legend often uses her platform to tell jokes and post some of her recipes, but due to her often unfiltered takes on pop culture and politics, Teigen has found herself a target for trolls. She's attempted to block hateful users and deleted controversial messages, but the public didn't let up. She explained her reason for running off the app and needing more positivity in her life.



John Sciulli / Stringer / Getty Images

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here," Teigen tweeted. "I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."

"My life goal is to make people happy," she continued. "The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as a strong clap back girl but I'm just not." Elsewhere she added, "I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here."

The announcement of her departure can be interpreted as a person who yells that they're leaving a party before making their exit, but Teigen's fans have shown out on social media in her defense. While deleting a Twitter account may not be important news to most, the model mogul's decision has captured the attention of a worldwide audience and has even been trending on various social media platforms for hours. Check out Teigen's tweets and impassioned responses to her revelation below.