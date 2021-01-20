Chrissy Teigen has long been an outspoken critic of former POTUS Donald Trump. The two have even exchanged words with each other in the media after Trump labeled Teigen John Legend's "filthy-mouthed wife," prompting Teigen to call Trump "a p*ssy ass bitch." Keeping that same energy, the 35-year-old published a scathing rant aimed at the former president's time in office, highlighting different "f*ck ups" made under his presidency.

In a lengthy caption penned on Instagram in the wee hours of Inauguration Day, the former supermodel started the rant, "today our great national fuckup is over, but the shame will last forever." She continued by reflecting on different low-points in Trump's tenure, adding, "with 2 impeachments, the creation of 3 million LESS jobs, 403,000 dead, a record low approval rating and god knows how many crimes, we can officially say Donald J Trump is the greatest at being the f*cking worst."

She continued the searing caption, "Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well-done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella run the country."

She finished, "History will not be kind to you, you absolute psychopath. But I never was anyhow." Chrissy's strong feelings against Trump are likely to continue long after his reign is over, and Teigen and her husband even traveled down to D.C. to attend the inaugural ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

