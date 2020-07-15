Chrissy Teigan is fighting back against internet trolls who have accused her of being a part of Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle and traveling on his fleet of private jets. The 34-year-old model has been forced to block over one million people on Twitter when her account was “flooded by sick psychopaths” who have falsely accused her of being linked to Epstein and his flight logs.

The Lip Sync Battle host voiced her frustrations on the popular social media platform in a series of fiery tweets Tuesday. “I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the 'just ignore them, they’re just trolls,'" she wrote.

“Anyhow I’ll do my best to stop entertaining them,” she continued. “They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me.”

She went on to thank her supporters and journalist Yashar Ali, a good friend of the supermodel.

“Thank u to EVERYONE for helping me, in and out of the dm’s,” she wrote. “People I’ve never met have been so, so kind and huge thank you to @yashar especially. Yashar has spent the entire day helping me, non stop. And sends me funny pictures. And lets me vent and cry. And gives me his therapists. I love you man.”

After followers noticed she had 60,000 fewer tweets, she snapped. “I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f–king STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of f–king operative.”

Teigan has vehemently denied her and husband John Legend having any relationship with Epstein and her name has never been linked to any of the flights on the disgraced millionaire’s private jets. She also would have been a minor at the time.

Teigan also hinted towards leaving social media if nothing was done about the harassment.

Summer Walker may be on the block list soon too. The 24-year-old R&B songstress called out Teigan over the Epstein allegations on her finsta with screenshots of some of Teigan’s old “incriminating” tweets.

