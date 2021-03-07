Chrissy Teigen took a moment to defend Meghan Markle, Friday, after a group of Kensington Palace staffers alleged that the Duchess of Sussex subjected them to “emotional cruelty and manipulation." Since giving up their official royal duties, Markle and Prince Harry have received ample criticism from the public.

"This Meghan Markle shit is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries," Teigen tweeted, Friday. "Fucking stop it."



Mark Makela / Getty Images

Both Teigen and Markle have suffered miscarriages, something Markle reflected on in 2020, following Teigen and her husband John Legend's announcement.

A spokesperson for Markle denied the accusations of bullying, saying that she herself has been the victim of bullying.

“[Markle is] saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the spokesperson said. “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Markle and Prince Harry recently revealed that they are expecting their second child.

A new interview with Oprah Winfrey and the royal couple is set to premiere this Sunday at 8:00 PM.

