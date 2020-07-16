Once upon a time, John Legend was a play playa from the Himalayas—or so he says. We've grown accustomed to seeing the R&B crooner and his family of four display all of their adorable homelife for the world to see on social media, but prior to locking things down with wife Chrissy Teigen, Legend told actor Dax Shephard on his Armchair Expert podcast that he had a history of creeping around.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"I think yes, I did have a history of it, definitely in my twenties," John Legend said. "I think what happened for me personally is, you go through a lot of your life, like your teens, and I was like the 'two years younger kid than everybody' in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls when I was younger." He added, "And when I started to get that attention, I loved it. Just ate it up."

The singer said he attempted to get around the title of "cheating" by keeping his romantic relationships in gray areas, or so he calls it, "ill-defined." He stated, "But it was really cheating. You can try to get off on technicalities ... I was dishonest and selfish and just enjoyed this new attention I was getting."

Eventually, Legend said he found happiness with being honest. "And you're happier being faithful and being in love with one person."

[via]