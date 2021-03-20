The model mogul reflected on the constant criticism she receives.
Her often unfiltered approach to pop culture has helped Chrissy Teigen's popularity on social media, but it's also caused the model mogul to receive a few hateful messages. Her ongoing feud with former President Donald Trump during his political reign was a regular fixture on Twitter, and many personal choices Teigen shares with the world cause controversy among detractors. Teigen surfaced on Twitter on Friday (March 19) with a few thoughts about feeling as if she's more hated than admired.
Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images
"Do u ever feel like everyone hates you?" she asked her followers. "I feel like everyone hates me. I’m not looking for you to tell me you don’t, I swear, please don’t!!! it is just overwhelming. i keep seeing 'how has she not disabled these comments' across all platforms on anything I say and it sucks."
Chrissy Teigen acknowledged that her observation may be because she's struggling at the moment. "I don’t feel I can do anything well enough or right. I dunno. Maybe just a rough patch." She's not the only celebrity that has lamented over being "most hated"; Cardi B has previously declared herself the most criticized person on the web. Check out a few posts below.