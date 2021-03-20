Her often unfiltered approach to pop culture has helped Chrissy Teigen's popularity on social media, but it's also caused the model mogul to receive a few hateful messages. Her ongoing feud with former President Donald Trump during his political reign was a regular fixture on Twitter, and many personal choices Teigen shares with the world cause controversy among detractors. Teigen surfaced on Twitter on Friday (March 19) with a few thoughts about feeling as if she's more hated than admired.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

"Do u ever feel like everyone hates you?" she asked her followers. "I feel like everyone hates me. I’m not looking for you to tell me you don’t, I swear, please don’t!!! it is just overwhelming. i keep seeing 'how has she not disabled these comments' across all platforms on anything I say and it sucks."

Chrissy Teigen acknowledged that her observation may be because she's struggling at the moment. "I don’t feel I can do anything well enough or right. I dunno. Maybe just a rough patch." She's not the only celebrity that has lamented over being "most hated"; Cardi B has previously declared herself the most criticized person on the web. Check out a few posts below.



Twitter