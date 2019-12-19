It's been an eventful Wednesday. Camila Cabello was called out, once again, for being a racist after her old social media posts resurfaced, Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison, and Donald Trump became the third president in American history to be impeached. Charlamagne Tha God decided to use the latter two issues to share a public service announcement with a photo mashup that will one day become a teen rapper's tattoo.

On Instagram,The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne posted a picture that showed Trump with 6ix9ine's rainbow-colored hair, grill, and hands throwing up gang signs. The photoshopped image shows the 45th president of the United States with a face tattoo under his left eye of his last name as he dons an angry glare.

"The word of the day is ACCOUNTABILITY," Charlamagne wrote in the caption of his photo. "Nobody is above the law and nobody can escape accountability. We are all accountable for ourselves, our success and failure is a result of what WE do and if you don’t make yourself accountable you will be made accountable by your circumstances. Happy Kwanzaa!!!!!!"

The Breakfast Club recently revealed that 6ix9ine was no longer welcome on their morning show. "For me, it's not even necessarily the street aspect," Charlamagne said. "When we sit down with someone, it has to either entertain, educate, or possibly both. Would it be entertaining? I'm sure it would be. But I think it could absolutely send the wrong message. There's a lot of misinformation in that 6ix9ine situation. It doesn't feel like there's been any accountability on his part and it would be irresponsible of us to empower that dysfunction."