In a historic move, the United States House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump. For weeks, testimony has been heard in regards to Trump's alleged involvement with Ukraine in connection with his re-election campaign. The two articles of impeachment—abuse of power and obstruction of justice—allege that Trump not only solicited Ukrainian officials to help him with his 2020 presidential campaign, but he used taxpayers' dollars, violated national security, and attempted to cover up the scandal.

Trump has adamantly denied that he as done anything wrong and repeatedly says the proof is in the transcripts. This is the third time in American history where a president has been impeached; the first was Andrew Johnson back in 1868, and the second was Bill Clinton in 1998. Many people mistakenly believe that Richard Nixon was impeached, however, he was not. The former president resigned from office in 1974 prior to an impeachment vote in the wake of the infamous Watergate Scandal.

This vote for impeachment is the second of a three-part process, the next of which falls into the hands of the U.S. Senate. Considering the Senate is majority GOP, it isn't likely that they will press forward to have Trump removed from office. Yet, stranger things have happened in politics. Meanwhile, Trump has taken to his Twitter to share his disgust with the impeachment process while thanking his supporters.

"Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing," Trump tweeted on Wednesday. "Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!" He later wrote, "SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!"