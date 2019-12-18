Before Donald Trump was elected as the forty-fifth President of the United States, YG released a single protesting the Republican candidate. Denouncing him alongside the late Nipsey Hussle, YG dropped "FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)" which cleared up his exact feelings for the eventual President. For nearly four years, the Bompton rapper has been on that energy, performing the track as a highlight of his shows and inviting fans on stage to get jiggy to it with him. A controversial record, YG has spoken at length about his distaste for the President and, now that his impeachment is well underway, he's reviving the movement to the delight of his supporters.

Taking to social media to comment on the madness occurring in American politics right now, YG made sure to remind everybody how he feels about Trump, echoing his sentiments from years ago. "FUCK DONALD TRUMP!" tweeted the recording artist, garnering over twenty-four-thousand retweets thus far.

Earlier today, rapper Plies sent a comical message to the President, telling him that he would get impeached in a matter of hours. We're still waiting to find out what will happen in the White House and, with updates coming by the minute, it looks as though a decision will be made before the end of the day.

Who are you rocking with? YG or Trump?