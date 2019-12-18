The news circuit is about to go crazy today. Between Tekashi 6ix9ine's sentencing and Donald Trump's impeachment, it's about to be a fun time in the office. There will be enough political jargon and entertainment updates to keep us satiated on this wacky Wednesday, and it's all starting off with a comical message from rapper Plies.



Greg Campbell/Getty Images

As you surely know by now, President Donald Trump is facing impeachment and, today, a vote will be held to determine whether or not he will become the third President to be impeached in the history of American politics. Ahead of the vote, a number of celebrities have begun chiming in on the matter and Plies has had the greatest response thus far.

Taking to social media, the rapper recorded a funny video of himself addressing 45, sending a very clear message to Trump with a huge grin on his face. "You finna get impeached, bitch," laughed the Floridian, pointing to the camera and showing off his gold teeth. Plies is well-known for this type of content, commenting on situations with the utmost confidence and joking about current events with his followers. There is a chance that we witness history today, regardless of the outcome of the vote.