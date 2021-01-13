impeachment
- PoliticsSenate Votes To Acquit Donald Trump Of Inciting Capitol Hill InsurrectionThe Senate has voted to not impeach Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTwo Lead Attorneys Depart From Donald Trump's Legal Team As Impeachment ApproachesDonald Trump's legal team lost two of its leading attorneys with his impeachment trial under two weeks away.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCapitol Hill Protester Arrested After Tweeting About Assassinating AOCA Texas man was arrested for his role in the Capitol Hill riot after tweeting "assassinate AOC."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump's Impeachment Trial To Commence Week Of Feb. 8Donald Trump's impeachment trial will commence during the week of February 8th.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsThe House Will Deliver Trump's Impeachment Articles To Senate On MondaySpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi confirmed the impeachment articles will be forwarded to Trump on Monday. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureCardi B Hilariously Reacts To Joe Biden Impeachment Attempt: "Delusional & Dumb"She then joked about how Biden "hasn’t even taken a sh*t at the White House yet" before By Madusa S.
- PoliticsLindsey Graham Pens Letter To Chuck Schumer Urging Him Not To Impeach Donald TrumpLindsey Graham is urging Chuck Schumer not to move forward with Donald Trump's impeachment.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsKamala Harris' Niece Takes Sly Jab At Trump's ImpeachmentThe incoming VP's niece took a subtle jab at the current president's fate in a viral Tiktok. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsHip-Hop Reacts To Trump's Historic Second ImpeachmentFollowing confirmation that Donald Trump would be impeached for a second time, hip-hop came through to react to the historic event. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsDonald Trump Doesn't Want To Pay Rudy Giuliani: ReportDespite being one of Donald Trump's most loyal aides, Rudy Giuliani has reportedly received a harsh reality check from the President. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsCardi B Reacts To Trump's Second ImpeachmentCardi B predicted Trump's demise a few years ago. By Aron A.
- PoliticsTrump Officially Impeached For Inciting Capitol RiotDonald Trump is now the first-ever U.S. president to be impeached twice. By Aron A.
- PoliticsGeraldo Rivera Turns Back On Friendship With Trump, Supports ImpeachmentRivera has been Trump's personal cheerleader throughout his reign as president, but after the Capitol riots, he's had enough.By Erika Marie