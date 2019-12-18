Since it was announced that Oprah is producing a documentary about Russell Simmons' sexual assault accuser, she has been catching flack from 50 Cent. Last week, he took to Instagram to call out the media mogul for targeting a fellow member of the black community, suggesting that only black men have truly suffered consequences in the #MeToo era and she is now contributing to this trend. Fifty posted a photo that highlighted how Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump and Kevin Spacey have managed to continue walking free following their sexual assault allegations, while Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were put behind bars. "You think Oprah don’t notice how this shit is playing out?," Fifty wrote in the caption.

Although Oprah hasn't responded to Fifty's slander, he posted another photo on Instagram today that aims to prove her bias. Over a collage of Oprah kissing and being kissed by Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump and George Bush, the phrase "WE HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN" is plastered. Fifty's caption laments the fact that he no longer has the same respect he once did for Oprah: "My grand mother was such a big fan of Oprah that it felt like I made it when I did her show because she was so happy. I just want to know why this is playing out like this."

The documentary about Simmons' accuser, Drew Dixon, is set to premiere at next year's Sundance Film Festival. Dixon, who worked at Def Jam alongside Simmons in 90's, claims that he harassed her on several occasions and once violently raped her. However, Simmons has been denying these allegations. While addressing Oprah's documentary, he wrote, "I have already admitted to being a playboy more (appropriately titled today “womanizer”) sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know... So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences."